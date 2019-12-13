FARLEY, Iowa — Farley residents now can file to run for a vacant City Council position.
A special election to fill the at-large seat is slated for Jan. 14.
The vacancy was created when Joyce Jarding resigned in late October, citing family matters to which she needed to devote her attention. Jarding had served on the council since 1997.
Council members voted last week to have an election to fill the spot after receiving inquiries from three “good candidates,” Mayor Jeff Simon previously told the Telegraph Herald.
Those interested in the position must collect at least 10 signatures from Farley residents as part of a nomination petition. The blank petition can be located at https://bit.ly/2RMbutm.
The completed paperwork must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office in the county courthouse in Dubuque.