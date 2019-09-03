SHERILL, Iowa — The third annual Sherrill Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sherrill ball diamond.
The event begins with a parade at 11:30 a.m. It will run from the intersection of Sherrill and Circle Ridge roads to Sherrill Mutual Insurance.
Children’s activities will include bounce houses, face painting, a fish pond and train rides. They will be available immediately following the parade until 3:30 p.m. A bean bag tournament is set for 1:30 p.m.
Music will be by Dan and Steve Habel from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Joie Wails Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the day, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Sherrill Athletic Club, Balltown Lions Club and Sherrill Fire Department.