A Dubuque man was injured Friday night in a motorcycle crash.
John M. Gronen, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a police report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 20 westbound ramp to Bryant Street. The report states that Gronen was westbound when he lost control of his motorcycle, which collided with and slid across the ramp’s median. The bike was totaled.
Gronen was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and fraudulent use of registration.