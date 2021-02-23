DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Three months ago, Dyersville residents Mary “Cookie” and Don Scherrman took up a collection to support their daughter Jackie’s humanitarian work in Honduras.
Specifically, the donations went toward aiding people affected by two November hurricanes in the large outskirt area of San Pedro Sula, one of the country’s main transport hubs.
These heavy storms were followed by heavy rains in the mountains, meaning that many areas were flooded up to four successive times.
About 200 donors contributed a total of more than $50,000 to the Scherrmans’ drive, helping more than 250 of the 62,000 affected families to take more steps to rebuild their homes.
Donated funds were largely spent in three categories. First was medical equipment for diagnostics and medications.
This is especially important because COVID-19 has not neglected Honduras. Jackie Scherrman said further complicating the situation is the lack of medical relief from the Honduran government.
The second major investment of the donations has been for tools to help dig out homes and streets from the mud, such as shovels, hoes, wheelbarrows, rubber boots and socks. The streets are so deep in mud they require bulldozers to make the initial clearing.
Lastly, donations were used to buy essential living equipment to replace what had been lost in the flooding.
These included beds, pillows and sheets for almost 50 families, with another 20 receiving gas stoves, cylinders, pots, pans and dishes.