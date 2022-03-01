MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The West Delaware County Community School Board recently approved the district’s 2022-2023 school calendar.

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 30.

Professional development for staff will be held on Wednesdays, with an early out for students on those days.

The last day for seniors will be May 19, 2023, while the last day for all other students is May 26, with high school graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 27.

