A Dubuque teen accused of a gunpoint robbery last month wants his case moved to juvenile court.
Jacques D. Alexander, 16, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. He has pleaded not guilty.
County Attorney C.J. May III said those charges are forcible felonies, which, according to state law, means 16- and 17-year-old offenders must be charged automatically as adults.
Alexander’s attorney, Steven Drahozal, recently filed a reverse waiver requesting to move the case to juvenile court.
“A waiver from juvenile court to adult court would not have been appropriate … if this case had originated in juvenile court,” the motion states. “... Specifically, there are reasonable prospects for rehabilitating (Alexander) if the juvenile court were to obtain jurisdiction.”
Drahozal could not be reached for comment for this story.
The charges stem from a gunpoint robbery on Oct. 7 in Dubuque.
Court documents state that Justin A. Rickman, 40, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two male subjects while he was parked on Queen Street.
Rickman told officers that the two came up to his vehicle and asked for directions. They then “both displayed handguns at him and demanded his money,” documents state. Rickman gave the subjects his wallet.
Through traffic camera footage, police said they were able to see the subjects in the area around the time of the robbery and later identify them as Alexander and Armond E. Hill, 16, of Dubuque.
Hill faces the same adult charges as Alexander in relation to the incident.
An officer saw Alexander on Oct. 8 wearing the same clothing as one of the subjects on the traffic camera footage, documents state.
When the officer tried making contact with him, two others that were with Alexander fled the area, and one threw a handgun under a vehicle, documents state. The handgun matched the description of one used in the robbery.
A hearing to discuss waiving Alexander’s case to juvenile court has been set for Dec. 15 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
May said that, prior to a response to the waiver motion, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office will wait to see a report on Alexander from a juvenile court officer. The report will include Alexander’s criminal history and if there are juvenile services available that he could utilize.
May noted that a few other Dubuque teens charged in connection with shootings either have had cases waived to adult court or have had requests to move them to juvenile court denied.
“We’ve been looking very closely at that, lately,” May said.