MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Officials have not been able to determine the cause of a fire that damaged two Manchester businesses over the weekend, though they ruled out criminal intent.
Fire Chief Mike Ryan said a representative from the state fire marshal's office planned to rule the cause of the fire as undetermined. No one was injured in the blaze.
Firefighters were called at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday to Aunt Emmy's, 114 N. Franklin St., after an employee saw smoke on the back of the building. The fire broke out in an alley behind the business and April's Downtown Diner.
"When the guys got on scene, they definitely had a working fire on the back of the building, and it was in an area where two businesses meet, and both were involved," Ryan said.
The fire primarily caused exterior damage, Ryan said, and both businesses sustained smoke damage.
Ryan estimated the fire caused $75,000 to $100,000 in damage between the two businesses. However, both businesses should be able to get back up and running after Black Hills Energy replaces their gas meters.
April's Downtown Diner officials posted on social media that they hope to reopen on Saturday, June 26. Aunt Emmy's officials posted on Monday that they hope "to be back up and running soon."