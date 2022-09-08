A Dubuque man recently won $10,000 via the Iowa Lottery.

Thomas Betts garnered the prize playing the $100,000 Mega Crossword, a $10 scratch game, according to a press release. He bought his ticket at Family Mart, 3201 Central Ave. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.