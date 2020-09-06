A “tale trail” has been set up at Swiss Valley Nature Center through a partnership with Dubuque County Library District and Dubuque County Conservation.
Visitors will find 20 reading stations set up along Stream Bottom Trail that each feature a page from a children’s book and form a complete story, according to a press release. The activity is free and accessible during park hours.
The first book to be put on the trail is “Children Make Terrible Pets” by Peter Brown, which tells the story of a bear and her pet boy. Informational posters set up by Dubuque County naturalists are interspersed throughout the story on Iowa bears and why wild animals aren’t good pets.
“The Tale Trail is a great way for adults and children to combine literacy and exercise as they walk along the Stream Bottom Trail,” the release said.
New books and information will be set up along the trail seasonally in the fall, winter and spring. In the summer, stories will be switched out monthly.
The release said some library programs incorporating the Tale Trail will be held at Swiss Valley Nature Center, with the first event this month, though specifics were not released.