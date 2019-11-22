Dubuque City Council members this week approved the creation of an assistant housing and community development director position at an annual expense of $110,500.
City documents state that the new position is needed to help overworked Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger oversee and secure state and federal grant funding; respond to housing, building code and Section 8 voucher complaints and concerns; and oversee training of staff to promote “equity and affirmatively further fair housing” in Dubuque.
The position would cost the city $50,500 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The cost initially will be covered by the savings from the purchase of a new city vehicle and unfilled housing inspector vacancies. Going forward, the position would be paid through a mix of city property tax revenue and federal funding for the administration of Section 8 housing vouchers and Community Development Block Grant funds. A tentative start date of Feb. 10 has been established.