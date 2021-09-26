A Dubuque man was charged with felony going armed with intent and two counts of first-degree harassment following an incident at Prescott Elementary School Friday.
Robert R. Snead, 46, of 19101/2 Ellis St., was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the school after police were called to the school by Principal Vicki Sullivan. According to court documents, Snead had called Sullivan to complain that his first-grade son had been assaulted by a paraprofessional at the school, Benjamin Weber, resulting in scratches on the child’s back. Snead was extremely upset and told Sullivan over the phone that he was going to come to the school and kill Weber with a hammer, court documents say. Sullivan told Snead she would investigate his complaint and call him back in two hours.
Snead showed up at the school a little more than an hour later and went to Sullivan’s office where she observed a hammer in Snead’s front sweatshirt pocket, according to police. Snead was extremely upset while in the office and did not like the information he was hearing from Sullivan, she told police. Snead then told Sullivan he was going to beat and kill her and Weber with a hammer and “create a crime scene in the whole school,” according to court documents.
Sullivan said Snead was holding onto the hammer in his pocket while making the threats. Sullivan excused herself and called 911.
Officers arrived on the scene and took the hammer from Snead, who told officers he had brought it to school because, “If he hurt my child, I’m going to hurt him,” police reported.
Snead was then arrested and transported to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. In a court appearance Saturday morning, Snead was ordered to have no contact with Sullivan or Weber.