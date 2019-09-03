Dyersville City Council members recently made another significant push toward a bridge connecting 12th to 13th avenues previously identified as the city’s top priority by residents.
While land acquisition was essential to the project, what comes next likely will determine its feasibility.
Council members were presented with proposals from two firms for engineering work for the project. Public Works Director John Wandsnider said that while both were capable, HDR Inc. had better tools for this project.
“A lot of firms can design bridges. Designing a bridge isn’t the issue here,” he said. “The big key for the project is the hydraulic analysis.”
Wandsnider explained that because the floodway is about 800 feet wide, the city is going to have to present an evidence-backed design proposal to the state to avoid constructing a bridge that length.
“It’s imperative that we get an accurate hydraulic analysis that can help us to minimize that cost because that’s an expensive bridge if it has an 800-foot span,” Wandsnider said.
City Administrator Mick Michel said while the $199,000 HDR contract wasn’t the cheapest option, the firm has the better ability to navigate the city around the obstacles being presented by the bridge project.
The council had budgeted $100,000 for bridge engineering this year, and Michel said the council could include another $100,000 in next year’s budget.
Council members instructed city staff to begin negotiations with HDR, but final approval of a contract would have to come at a future meeting.