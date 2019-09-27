The weather forecast prompted a location change that lessened the visibility of Dubuque’s Climate Strike and Rally today, but it also likely increased the number of participants, organizers said.
About 150 people attended the lunch-hour, public event, the bulk of which was held in the Loras College Fieldhouse rather than Washington Square, as originally planned.
The local rally was organized by the Loras Environmental Action Forum, a group of environmentally-minded students. It was held today to coincide with Peace and Justice Week at Loras, rather than one week earlier, when similar marches, rallies and demonstrations were held at locations across the globe.
”This did make it so more students could come at least," said LEAF co-founder Jake Jansen, a senior from Elkader, Iowa. “We had almost 100 students here. At a school of 1,400, that’s a chunk. And for any of them holding up their phones, that’s an extra audience we can’t even know about. We got our message out.”
That message: They want their elders to act to aggressively address the climate crisis, but They won’t wait for it.
Following the event, Jansen said he and his fellow organizers brought a signed petition to the office of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, asking her to support “a green New Deal, not necessarily The Green New Deal,” not limiting their ask to the exact proposal from New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey earlier this year.
At today's rally, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, offered other options for how college students can confront climate change.
“You can use your own class projects, papers and internships to address this issue,” he said. “Think about what component of the climate challenge you can address as part of your own education.”
Isenhart also recommended that attendees write to Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds urging her to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan group of governors who have promised to act against climate change in lieu of federal action. Jansen said LEAF will do just that.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also attended the event and said the students reminded her of days gone by.
“I remember, in my younger days, Loras College students and faculty marching for Civil Rights, against the Vietnam War, so this warms my heart,” she said. “It has always been the youth who have pointed out the problems, probed at the sores.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also spoke at the event.
Patricia Patnode watched most of the event. She is the president of Loras College Republicans and said her group was not invited to take part.
“Which is a shame because I don’t know anyone in our club who doesn’t support lowering our carbon, protecting the environment," she said. "It’s a little offensive when something that should be party-neutral becomes partisan."
LEAF planning board member Cassidy Oberreuter said there is room in the future for both ideologies.
"The only requirement is that you care about the environment," she said.
Dubuque resident Carol Sula attended the event and called it "vital," but she said she was disappointed that more "older citizens didn't take part."