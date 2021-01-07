News in your town

Marijuana dispensary to soon open in downtown Galena

Pregler to run again for Dubuque City Council

3 more COVID-19 -related deaths in area counties as Iowa tops 4,000 deaths; 85 new cases in Dubuque County

Platteville library to hold virtual session on estate planning

Candidates file ballots for municipal, school board seats in SW Wisconsin

Former federal lawmaker who represented Dubuque area renounces Republican Party membership

Dubuque police release 2 photos as they seek tips on hit-and-run

Delaware County roadside zoo operators accused of moving animals in defiance of court order

Hinson, Kind weigh in from U.S. Capitol storming

Local federal lawmakers share updates amid Capitol breach in D.C.

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Dubuque police release 2 photos as they seek tips on hit-and-run

87 new cases of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 3 more deaths in area Iowa counties in 24 hours

Rural Dubuque man accused of stabbing girlfriend