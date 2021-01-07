Dubuque Community Schools officials are launching a new initiative focused on bolstering students’ college and career readiness.
Officials this week announced the start of the VERTEX initiative, which aims “to help students discover where their interests and future possibilities intersect — all with the goal of helping them reach the highest point of their individual journey to success,” according to a press release.
VERTEX will serve as an umbrella for the district’s efforts while aiming to provide students with workplace awareness and hands-on work experiences in local businesses and organizations.
The effort aims to serve students in middle and high school “while providing experiences that get progressively deeper over time,” the release states.
Officials aim for the program to provide students with enhanced experiences such as job shadowing, mentorship, service learning and internship and work experiences. Those experiences will be supported by academic opportunities such as career-and-technical education and Advanced Placement and concurrent enrollment courses.