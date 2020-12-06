A man who allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman at a Dubuque motel has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Shane P. Marcov, 47, no permanent address, was sentenced recently in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and willful injury.
Four other charges were dismissed, including false imprisonment.
Court documents state that Marcov physically and sexually assaulted a woman he knew in a room at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., in February. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
The woman suffered blurred vision from the assaults and was treated later for a concussion, according to documents.