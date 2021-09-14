MANCHESTER, Iowa – Regional Family Health medical clinic and the Delaware County Public Health will be holding a series of walk-in influenza vaccination clinics in October.

The clinic schedule includes:

  • Oct. 3, Ryan Fire Station, from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 4, Hopkinton Community Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 5, Greeley Commercial Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 7, Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center, Manchester, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 8, Regional Family Health-Strawberry Point, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 11, Earlville United Parish, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 12, Delhi United Methodist Church, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 13, Dundee Fire Station/Community Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 19, Colesburg Community Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 26, Edgewood Community Room, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Regional Family Health will hold walk-in flu shot clinics from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in October.

The vaccinations are covered by most insurances and free with a Medicare card.

Face masks must be worn and participants will be screened at the entrance.

Find the complete schedule of flu shot clinics at regmedctr.org/flushots.

Tags

Recommended for you