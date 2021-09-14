Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa – Regional Family Health medical clinic and the Delaware County Public Health will be holding a series of walk-in influenza vaccination clinics in October.
The clinic schedule includes:
Regional Family Health will hold walk-in flu shot clinics from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in October.
The vaccinations are covered by most insurances and free with a Medicare card.
Face masks must be worn and participants will be screened at the entrance.
Find the complete schedule of flu shot clinics at regmedctr.org/flushots.
