The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jason M. Glass, 40, of Andrew, Iowa, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Monday in Zwingle, Iowa, on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Glass did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Dec. 10.
- Zachary J. Krausman, 38, of 892 Edison St., was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, five counts of child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Krausman assaulted Tiffany S. Keuter, 39, of the same address, in the presence of their five children.
- Symphony S. Altman, 19, of 2016 Jackson St., reported $1,200 worth of criminal damage to a cellphone at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Diagonal Street and Central Avenue.
- Ronald J. Malone, 55, of 1160 Miller Road, reported the theft of a $6,000 central air conditioner between Oct. 1 and Sunday from 950 Cedar Cross Road.