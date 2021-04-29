A teen was sentenced to seven years of probation after Dubuque police said he was in a stolen vehicle, possessed a stolen gun and had property taken in four armed robberies in the Chicago area.
Jeremiah Collins, 17, of Chicago, was sentenced recently in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of carrying weapons and first-degree theft. As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree theft and trafficking in stolen weapons were dismissed.
Collins must reside at a residential treatment facility for at least one year during his probation.
Court documents state that Dubuque police were contacted by law enforcement in Oak Park, Ill., on Oct. 21 regarding four gunpoint robberies two days earlier. One cellphone stolen in a robbery had been “‘pinging’ in the Dubuque area.”
That afternoon, police spotted a stolen vehicle in the Dubuque area. Bernard A. Person II, 18, of Waukon, Iowa, was driving with Collins as a passenger. The vehicle sped away, documents state, but the pair was located nearby after the car was found unoccupied.
Police reported finding a stolen gun that the teens put under a porch, and officers said Person and Collins had credit and debit cards from the Oak Park robberies.
Person has entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of carrying weapons and first-degree theft. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that enough evidence exists for a conviction.
His sentencing hearing is set for May 17.