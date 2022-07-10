The Dubuque Army Reserve 389th Engineer Battalion will be hosting an open house starting at noon today at the Army Reserve Center.

The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at 10685 Jet Center Drive.

Attendees will have the chance to view Army vehicles and a medical display, as well as to tour the facility, an online announcement states.

Soldiers from the unit also will be available to talk about their role in the Army Reserve.

