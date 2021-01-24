A businesswoman running for Dubuque City Council hopes to use her expertise to help residents.
Susan Farber, 69, faces John Pregler and Nichole Weber in the Feb. 2 primary election for the council’s Ward 1 seat. The top two vote-getters advance to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed.
A native of Dubuque, Farber is the co-owner of Magoo’s Pizza on University Avenue. Prior to returning to Dubuque in 2003, she spent a career working as an executive for global telecommunications corporations.
In an interview, the Telegraph Herald asked Farber about four of the issues facing the city and council.
Five Flags Center
Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farber said she believes it is important for the city to reassess its proposed investment in the city-owned Five Flags Center.
Prior to the pandemic, officials had planned to ask voters in September 2020 to approve the borrowing of about $74 million demolish the current, aging facility and construct a new one that stretches across West Fifth Street, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
Last July, however, council members voted to table discussion of the issue until January 2022.
Farber said while she still believes an investment needs to be made in the facility, she also proposes city officials explore a combination of public and private funding.
“We have to be very much aware and be more fiscally conservative as we approach the revitalization of the community post-pandemic,” she said. “I don’t know all the financial options on the table, but I think they should be explored.”
City spending and debt
Farber described herself as fiscally conservative and a proponent of thorough financial analysis to determine where cost savings can be gained. She said her previous business experience gives her expertise in balancing budgets.
“I look at the budget of my business every day to see how we are doing,” she said. “That is the approach that I would take with the city to an extent. I want to make sure we are aware of our financial situation.”
While Farber promoted the necessity of financial responsibility, she added that she also supports the city’s effort to invest in projects that work to grow and develop neighborhoods throughout Dubuque.
Taxes
Farber said she opposes raising taxes on the community during the pandemic.
“Nobody likes having their taxes increased,” she said. “I think there are opportunities to keep the budget balanced so that can be avoided.”
City management
In the summer of 2019, four council members pushed to fire City Manager Mike Van Milligen for 16 alleged failings and concerns. All four, including Shaw, are no longer on the council.
Farber said she currently supports the city manager and city staff. However, she added that she feels it is important for any entity to maintain a healthy working culture and that she will be open to discussing ways in which the city government’s work culture can be improved.
“I have experience in right-sizing organizations and assessing individual performance,” Farber said. “Getting your culture in the right place is an essential part of any business or government.”