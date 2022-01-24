A second teen accused in a gunpoint robbery seeks to move his case to juvenile court.
Armond E. Hill, 16, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. He has pleaded not guilty.
Those charges are forcible felonies, which, according to Iowa law, means 16- and 17-year-old offenders must be charged automatically as adults.
Hill’s attorney, Scott Nelson, recently filed documents requesting a hearing to discuss waiving the case to juvenile court.
The hearing has been set for Feb. 16 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
The charges stem from a gunpoint robbery on Oct. 7 in Dubuque.
Court documents state that Justin A. Rickman, 41, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two male subjects while he was parked on Queen Street.
Rickman told officers that the two came up to his vehicle and asked for directions. Then, they “both displayed handguns at him and demanded his money,” documents state. Rickman gave the subjects his wallet.
Police later were able to identify the two as Hill and Jacques D. Alexander, 16, of Dubuque.
Alexander previously faced the same charges in adult court as Hill, but his case was moved to juvenile court in December.