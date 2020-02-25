The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tremonta M. Dukes, 20, of 1551 Bluff St., was arrested at 5:25 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
- Alexis S. Scovel, 19, of 472 Loras Blvd., No. 2, was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Main and West 15th streets on a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Katie L. Thompson, 27, of 1266 Jackson St., No. 10, was arrested at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Jackson Street on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Thompson did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Feb. 20.