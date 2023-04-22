For local shoppers looking to strike a bargain, community- wide garage sale season has begun.
A citywide garage sale is currently underway in Farley, Iowa, and throughout the coming weeks and months, dozens of other local communities will follow suit with sales of their own.
Below is a list of notable local community-wide garage sales, including where to find maps and listings of sales in communities for which that information was available.
IOWA
Asbury: Thursday to Saturday, May 4 to 6. A listing of sales will be posted to the city’s website.
Bellevue: Saturday, April 29. A map and listing will be published by the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Cascade: Thursday to Saturday, May 4 to 6. A map and listing will be available on the city’s website.
Dubuque: Wednesday to Saturday, April 26 to 29. A map and listing will be published in the Telegraph Herald on April 26, 27 and 28.
Dupaco Community Credit Union is providing free garage sale kits with supplies such as yard signs, which can be picked up at any of Dupaco’s Dubuque branches, according to Communication Specialist Emily Kress.
Dyersville: Wednesday, May 31 to Saturday, June 3. A listing will be available at dyersvillecommercial.com.
Edgewood: Thursday to Saturday, April 27 to 29. A listing will be published by the The Edgewood Reminder.
Epworth: 4 p.m. to dusk Tuesday to Thursday, April 25 to 27. A map and listing will be posted to the city’s website, with maps also available at Fidelity Bank & Trust and Quik ‘N Handi.
Farley: Thursday to Saturday, April 20 to 22. Maps and listings can be picked up at MidWestOne Bank and Farley City Hall.
Guttenberg: Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. A map and listing will be published by the Guttenberg Press.
Maquoketa: Saturday, May 20. A map and listing will be published by the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press.
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque: Thursday to Saturday, May 11 to 13. A listing will be available to the public by noon on Friday, May 5 and can be picked up at City Hall, East Dubuque District Library, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Van’s Liquor Store, Suds East Dubuque, Family Beer & Liquor, Mulgrew’s Tavern, Big 10 Mart, River Bluff Collective and The Dispensary.
Elizabeth: Garage sales will be held as part of the community’s Spring Fling on Saturday, June 3. More information will be available on the Energize Elizabeth-Shop Local Facebook page.
Galena: Not planned this year.
Stockton: Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17. A listing will be printed in the local newspaper.
WISCONSIN
Cassville: Thursday to Saturday, June 1 to 3. Listings will be available at Okey’s Market and the Cassville BP gas station, as well as on the Cassville, Wisconsin, Tourism Facebook page.
Cuba City: Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. Maps will be available May 2 at Kwik Trip and Thompson’s IGA supermarket.
Darlington: Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. Maps will be posted to Darlington Chamber Main Street’s Facebook page.
Dickeyville/Kieler: Friday to Sunday, May 19 to 21. Listings will be available at village hall, as well as other local businesses.
Fennimore: Thursday to Saturday, May 18 to 20, in tandem with a Grower’s, Baker’s and Maker’s Market to be hosted in the Fennimore Memorial Building on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A map of garage sale listings will be printed in the local newspaper and available for pickup at the city office.
Hazel Green: Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. A listing will be available the week of the event at Village Hall, the post office, Southwest Mart and Gasser Hardware and Grocery.
Lancaster: Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. Maps will be printed in the Lancaster Reminder, posted on the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce website and available at the A&W restaurant and at all gas stations in Lancaster.
Platteville: Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. Listings will be made available through The Platteville Journal.
Potosi: Friday to Sunday, Aug. 11 to 13, in conjunction with the Catfish Festival.
Shullsburg: Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. Listings and information will be posted on the Miner Yard Sale Days Facebook page.
