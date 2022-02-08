ELIZABETH, Ill. -- A former nursing home and assisted-living complex in Elizabeth is being put up for auction.

Sealed bids are being accepted for Elizabeth Nursing Home & Grand View Estates Assisted Living at 540 Pleasant St. The minimum bid on the 10-acre property is $500,000.

Officials cited COVID-19 pandemic impacts when the nursing home closed in April 2020 and the assisted-living facility followed in February 2021.

The “move-in” ready assisted-living complex includes 23 apartments, four private offices, kitchen and commons area and a large conference/meeting room, according to a posting about the auction.

“Attached is a medical clinic, which is currently occupied and under a monthly long-term lease,” the posting states.

The former nursing home includes 36 rooms and two “large open areas.”

Bids must be mailed by Feb. 25 to Attorney Craig Brown, PO Box 208, Galena, IL 61036. The successful bidder will be notified during the first week of March.

Tags

Recommended for you