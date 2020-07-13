MANCHESTER, Iowa — A new downtown store in Manchester is offering construction, residential and commercial painting as well as staining and power washing.
Justin Elledge started the business DelCo PaintCo in Manchester after meeting with residents and learning about the need for the niche business in the Manchester area, he said.
“I had asked around and there was a need, and a lot of people would call companies in other cities but would never hear back,” he said. “They were having trouble getting their work done.”
Elledge said he opened his storefront at 118 W. Main St. last month. He said he uses the space to meet with potential customers and talk about the services they desire.
Although he was somewhat apprehensive about starting his own business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the phone has been ringing off the hook.
“I have been getting a lot more calls than I can handle,” he said.
DelCo PaintCo can be reached at 563-608-2817.