Dubuque schools to offer free reading program to make up lost learning time
Dubuque Community Schools leaders will offer their summer reading program free to all first-graders this year to help them catch up on learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure that we fill the biggest need first, and first-graders, we know, is our biggest need area at this point, so that’s where we have to go first,” said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
Steffens and other district leaders shared those plans and other ideas to remediate pandemic-related learning loss among elementary school students during a meeting of the school board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee. A similar discussion on efforts aimed at secondary students is planned for next month.
Steffens shared with board members data on the percentage of students in kindergarten through sixth grade who met benchmarks on the Formative Assessment System for Teachers literacy screener when it was administered this winter. In each grade level, the percentage of students meeting benchmarks fell from the 2019-2020 winter test to the 2020-2021 winter test.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans noted that those students missed the spring of the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19 building closures, in addition to alternating in-person and remote learning days for the first part of the current year and dealing with increased absences and illnesses.
“There’s a lot of things at play,” he said. “We’ll try to figure that out. Most importantly, though, is what’s our response moving forward.”
Farber edges Pregler in Dubuque City Council special election
A Dubuque business owner narrowly won the City Council Ward 1 seat in a special election Tuesday.
Susan Farber garnered 702 votes — or 51.1% of those cast — to top John Pregler, who received 670 votes, or 48.8% of those cast, according to unofficial results.
Farber said she was appreciative of the support she received throughout her campaign and looks forward to working with the City Council on shaping the budget for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1.
The seat will be on the ballot again in November’s election. Farber said she plans on figuring out how to balance learning her new role as a council member while also preparing for re-election.
“I can multi-task, and I’m sure we will come up with the best solution for working on the council and campaigning,” she said.
Pregler said it is unlikely he would run again for the seat in November but added that he might run for mayor.
With gas prices jumping, experts disagree on future trends
Gasoline prices in the tri-state area have shot up recently, and analysts for a leading fuel-tracking service on Thursday predicted that the national average could climb to $3 per gallon by Memorial Day.
An Iowa State University economist said he doesn’t anticipate such a jump, however.
“We’ve had several months of a growing economy, and the pandemic is easing some as people are getting their vaccines,” said Dave Swenson, an Iowa State University economist. “Motor vehicle fuel demand is up, but the supply is lagging.”
The key factor in recently higher U.S. gas prices has been the February storms that have taken refineries offline, tightening supply. The national average was $2.77 per gallon on Saturday, up more than 30 cents from the beginning of February.
GasBuddy analysts on Thursday predicted that prices would continue to climb, topping $3 per gallon on average nationally by Memorial Day — the highest average price since 2014.
Swenson, however, said he does not foresee prices reaching $3 per gallon. He expected steadily rising prices to incentivize domestic oil producers to increase production and meet the demand, causing prices to level off.
Delaware County man gets probation for cannon death
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man who made and set off a cannon that resulted in the death of a woman was sentenced Friday to probation after taking a plea deal.
Max J. Fenton, 33, of Greeley, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to a charge of involuntary manslaughter as an aggravated misdemeanor as part of the deal.
Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig sentenced him to two years of probation, with a two-year prison term suspended.
“If this was 2017, I would have put you in prison with no hesitation,” Wittig told Fenton. “You took a life because of pure recklessness and thinking that you knew how to make a cannon. Because of the time that has passed and the fact that we expect time to heal, I have taken that into consideration and made the decision that I will not put you in prison, but I will not offer a deferment.”
Fenton illegally fired a homemade cannon made from the sawed-off barrel of a black powder rifle in July 2016 at his home. The breech on the device failed, discharging shrapnel that fatally injured 55-year-old Lori L. Heim, of Edgewood.
Jodi Fenton spoke during the hearing about her husband and the loss of her best friend, Heim.
“She was like a second mom,” Jodi Fenton said. “She was always there for me. After she died, the family asked Max and I to attend the funeral, and we did. Everyone there knew what had happened.
“This is a horrible incident. Please do not take my husband. He is all that I have, and he is a really good man.”
Recreational marijuana dispensary operating in Galena
GALENA, Ill. — One year ago, Verilife President Bill McMenamy was scoping out Galena for a new marijuana dispensary.
On Saturday, PharmaCann, which operates dispensaries under the brand name Verilife, opened a recreational dispensary downtown in a former bank building.
Customers age 21 or older can buy products at the dispensary as long as they provide a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or passport. Verilife follows all Illinois laws regarding marijuana sales and use since it was legalized in the state on Jan. 1, 2020, McMenamy said.
Illinois residents can purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis in flower form or 500 milligrams of edibles, per state law.
Non-Illinois residents can purchase up to 15 grams of cannabis flower or 250 milligrams of edibles.
Verilife dispensaries use an online reservation system to ensure products are available, McMenamy said. Customers can select their products online and set a time to pick them up and pay at the business.
“It’s like a mobile ordering system at Starbucks,” he said. “You just reserve your product, and you can reserve products up to 48 hours in advance.”
Dubuque veterans center prepares to reopen
Sam Schmelzer said he can’t wait for his hangout to reopen.
“It’s going to be great,” said Schmelzer, 72, of Asbury, Iowa. “I’ve been waiting a whole year.”
Schmelzer is among the thousands of local veterans who used to visit Veteran’s Freedom Center in Dubuque before the meeting place closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Located at 2245 Kerper Blvd., the center was founded in 2009 by Vietnam veterans Jim Wagner and Al Rowell. The nonprofit facility serves as a gathering place for veterans, while also providing various services.
The center has been closed for the better part of a year, only opening briefly on a couple of occasions before shutting again over coronavirus safety concerns.
“(We closed because) our area is so small, and we have so many veterans with different ailments. A lot of them are elderly,” Wagner said. “We were just afraid that if it started to spread in here, it could get to all of us.”
The center plans to reopen April 1, with safety measures in place.
Wagner said the reopening decision was made because of the progress in vaccinating older adults in the Dubuque area.