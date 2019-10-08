Authorities said a man went on a window-smashing spree early today in Dubuque, then turned himself in to police.
Raymond J. Vaske, 56, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Court documents state that Vaske came to the law center shortly after 4 a.m.
"Vaske stated that he had come to the DLEC to turn himself in for breaking windows around town," the documents state. "Vaske then pulled a claw hammer with a pink grip out of his coverall jacket and handed it to me."
Vaske admitted to breaking windows on three vehicles at Anderson-Weber Toyota, 3450 Center Grove Drive, according to documents. Vaske reported breaking the windshield of a pickup truck and the back windows of two sports cars. Each window was valued at $1,000.
Vaske said he then walked to nail salon Tips and Toes, 3500 Dodge St., No. 100, and broke a large window worth $1,000. Documents state that the man then walked to AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road, where he smashed two windows. Each window was valued at $1,000.
Later, while walking downtown, Vaske smashed a window at Marshall Investigative Group, 890 Main St. This window was valued at $2,000.
Court documents do not include any information on why the crimes were committed.