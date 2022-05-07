Kellie Klein crouched down next to a small, wooden table at which George Washington Middle School seventh-grader Alexis Westmark was busily completing a math worksheet on Friday.
“Were you counting here? Can you show me?” Klein asked. “This is 10, and then what?”
“Five, 10, 15 cents,” said Alexis, as Klein smiled with pride.
Klein, a special-education teacher at the school, was named the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year on Thursday night during the annual Educators’ Recognition Dinner.
In working with students with intellectual disabilities — such as Alexis, who has autism — Klein strives to help her charges increase their independence and improve their communication skills.
“Communication comes first,” she said. “Academics is very important, but if they don’t know how to communicate their wants and needs, how are they going to function throughout life?”
Since 2014, Klein has worked at Washington in the school’s structured autism program, which also serves students with other disabilities such as Williams syndrome or Down syndrome. This year, there are 13 students in the class.
Klein starts her days by supervising a small group of students as they engage in self-regulation and sensory activities. On Friday morning, students colored pictures using markers, bounced on exercise balls, listened to music and took rides on a swing.
Klein set off down the hallway for a walk with seventh-grader Parker Dixon, who stopped at his locker to deposit a coat, then pointed to his lunchbox.
“Do you want to eat or walk?” Klein asked Parker, signing the words “eat” and “walk” in American Sign Language by tapping her fingers to her lips and then moving them in a walking motion.
Parker grabbed the blue lunchbox, and Klein guided him to a nearby desk where he could enjoy a snack.
“Some of our students are just working on learning how to request, whether that be sign language, picture communication or through a device,” she said. “Whatever level they’re at, we’re helping them increase that independence.”
Her days also include teaching small-group and individualized reading, writing and math sessions, as well as vocational and life-skills activities. For example, one wall of Klein’s classroom holds shelves of mock food items so that students can practice writing and following a grocery list.
Students in the structured autism program spend varying amounts of their day in Klein’s classroom, with some students leaving periodically to join their peers for art, music, gym, science or social studies classes.
Other students meet with speech, occupational or physical therapists, and Klein also works alongside a teaching partner and three paraprofessionals.
“This isn’t my classroom — this is our classroom,” she said. “So many people help me. It’s not a one-person job.”
Annie Kashmar, Klein’s teaching partner, said Klein has taught her how to approach each student as an individual and tailor activities and educational goals for that specific learner.
“She just knows what the kids need. She’s really good at strategizing and helping me to think of different ways to approach a situation,” Kashmar said. “… Just because something works for one student doesn’t mean it will work for another, and she is great at that.”
Principal Brian Howes said Klein’s positive attitude sets her apart.
“Every day she shows up with a smile on her face, excited for the day,” he said. “She loves her students, and you can see right away … how much fun she has being with them and how much joy she gets from seeing them succeed. She knows them so well that she knows exactly where they’re at and how to keep pushing them forward.”
Klein said that enthusiasm comes from the energy that her students give her.
“All my students are very fun and happy-go-lucky, (with) high positive energy, so it’s really easy to feed off them,” she said. “Can they be challenging or have some (difficult) behaviors? Yes, but every student does. I just like figuring out why that behavior is happening, the function of that behavior and how to help them work through it.”