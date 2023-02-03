Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A story about new laws going into effect at the start of 2023 was the most-read article on the Telegraph Herald website in January. The 10 most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com for the month:
1.) A look at new laws starting Jan. 1 in Iowa, Illinois
2.) UD suspends Greek organizations
3.) Farley family reflects, shares memories of son lost in farming accident
4.) Iowa DOT to tweak speed limit on stretch of U.S. 20 near Dubuque
5.) Authorities: Man fatally shoots self during traffic stop
6.) Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
7.) With industry ‘booming,’ SW Wisconsin pinball company to double building space
8.) Dubuque teen sentenced to 31 years for burglaries
9.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque coffee shop plans 2nd site; ED bar closes; Garnavillo child care center expands
10.) Jackson County man wins $100,000 lottery prize
