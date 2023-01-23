PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One Sunday when Stan Ewing was singing in the choir at church, a new family walked in.
The Peckhams had two daughters, and Stan, now 82, noticed Janita Peckham right away.
“I thought she was nice,” he said. “And I thought she was pretty. But I was four years older. She was seventh or eighth grade maybe. So, it had to wait until she was older.”
“He jokes that he had to wait for me to grow up,” said Janita, now 77.
When Janita was a junior in high school and Stan was a student at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, they began dating. Both of them had grown up on dairy farms in the Richland Center area, and Stan often came home from school on weekends.
“I think our first date was a basketball game at the high school,” Janita said.
When Stan graduated with a degree in mathematics from UW-P, he was offered an instructor’s position by the head of the math department. He taught for a year and then left to start his master’s degree program at University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the same time, Janita left to attend St. Paul Bible College in Minneapolis.
“I’d drive up to Minneapolis once in a while when I was at Madison,” Stan said. “So, we had a bit of a long-distance relationship for a while.”
The couple got married in Richland Center on June 27, 1964, and have been married for 58 years. They have five children — Dan, Dean, Sue Atherton, Sheila Johnson and Sheryl Tharman — as well as 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Stan made the decision to put his master’s program on hold and spent the rest of the summer of 1964 working with his father- and brother-in-law doing carpentry work.
Soon, a job offer came for a teaching position in the Orfordville public school district, and the couple moved there.
Once the three oldest Ewing children were born, Stan returned to pursuing his master’s. With his family’s blessing and a fellowship from National Science Foundation, the Ewings moved to Kalamazoo, Mich., where Stan finished his degree at Western Michigan University.
The family returned to southwest Wisconsin when Stan accepted a teaching position at Platteville High School. They lived in town for a year before buying 10 acres surrounding an old, dilapidated house just outside of the city limits.
“Janita and I both grew up on dairy farms,” Stan said. “We wanted to have someplace where we could have a garden and have some animals.”
The house, which Stan and Janita decided to rehab rather than raze and build new, turned out to be a much larger project than they anticipated.
“It was infested with black snakes,” Stan said. “And one night when we were in bed, I heard a noise that turned out to be a bat that had gotten in through the eaves.”
But after a lot of sweat equity, most of it done by Stan and Janita and their family, they had a home. They have built a few additions over the years, including wrap-around porches that look out over scenic vistas and additional rooms to accommodate visiting grandchildren.
Sheila Johnson, of Darlington, has nothing but fond memories of life on that small farm.
“We used to go down to the river and swim,” she said. “We never went to the pool. And Dad, even though he worked, would get up early and milk the cow. He did that in the morning and in the evening for years.”
The family raised a few cows for milk and chickens for eggs and had a substantial garden with potatoes, tomatoes, corn, three kinds of beans and other vegetables. It was enough to supplement the family’s meals and to give away to friends and family. Eventually, they added 10 more acres that included an apple orchard and old-growth maple trees.
Stan and Janita both said they aren’t big travelers, although they would visit family in other states. They prefer staying close to home, where they both still work with the youth groups at Platteville Free Methodist Church. They sing in the choir, and music has been an important part of their lives for as long as they can remember.
“We always sang, and we still sing every few months in front of the church,” Stan said. “I sing melody, and she sings harmony.”
They also enjoy tending to their garden, orchard and small vineyard, and the maple trees that produce sap every year for maple syrup.
“We have a homemade evaporator in the shed (for maple syrup),” Stan said. “We made 134 pints last year.”
Getting to those maple trees isn’t as easy as it sounds, making the Ewings’ maple syrup production even more impressive.
“Those trees aren’t easy to get to,” Sheila said. “Dad built stairs to get to them, and this year, he even put in handrails. He’s determined they’re going to keep doing what they’re doing as long as they can. They’re both pretty special in that way.”
Stan said knowing and acknowledging the strengths your spouse has is always good for a marriage.
“Men and women think differently. We all know that,” he said. “But I admire how Janita thinks and what she does. I can take care of business on the phone in five minutes. But she’ll stay on the phone talking about all kinds of things, checking in on people, making sure everybody’s OK, and I admire that.”
“We make a good team,” Janita added.
Shelia said she has found her parents’ relationship in their golden years very sweet.
“Since Dad has retired, he’s made a point to do the dishes after every single meal,” she said. “He washes. She dries. What man would do that? I think that’s pretty special.”
Stan said he and Janita also have a ritual when they finish the dishes.
“She says, ‘Thank you for washing the dishes,’ and I say, ‘Thank you for drying the dishes,’” he said. “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been together, saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ goes a long, long way.”
