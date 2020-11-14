A second teen faces charges after Dubuque police said he was in a stolen vehicle, possessed a stolen gun and had property taken in four armed robberies in the Chicago area.
Jeremiah Collins, 16, of Chicago, is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree theft, second-degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons and illegally carrying weapons. The charges are identical to those recently filed against Bernard A. Person II, 17, of Waukon, Iowa,
Court documents state that Dubuque police were contacted by authorities in Oak Park, Ill., on Oct. 21 regarding four armed robberies there two days earlier.
“In all four robberies, the victims were forced at gunpoint to turn over their wallets, purses and cellphones,” documents state. “Investigators from Oak Park advised they had been tracking one of the stolen cellphones, and it was ‘pinging’ in the Dubuque area.”
At about 1:40 p.m. Oct. 21, officers identified a “possible suspect vehicle,” but it then drove south on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed, and it was lost by officers in the area of Central and East 25th Street. It was found unoccupied on Thomas Place shortly thereafter.
At 1:52 p.m., an officer stopped Person and Collins, who were walking and carrying bags near the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Decatur Street. A witness told police that he saw the two teens running through yards and that they put something under a porch in the 1600 block of Rhomberg. Police went to that location and found a handgun that had been stolen from Iroquois County, Ill.
Police said they later determined that Person was driving the vehicle that fled police, with Collins as a passenger. That vehicle had been reported stolen in Chicago on Oct. 7.
Person and Collins were in possession of several credit and debit cards of the victims of the Oak Park robberies, “several cellular phones believed to be stolen” and $2,165.71, documents state.