THOMSON, Ill. -- Two inmates of the Thomson federal prison recently were given more than one decade each of additional prison time for a pair of severe, unprovoked attacks on other inmates.
George R. Gaunt, 34, was sentenced to an additional 14 years in prison, while Kelly B. Schneider, 29, was sentenced to another 12.5 years after both previously pleaded guilty to assault. There is no parole in the federal system.
Gaunt and Schneider admitted to attacking a fellow inmate on Aug. 9, 2019. They "punched, kicked, and stomped on an inmate’s body and head multiple times, causing serious injuries and loss of consciousness," according to a press release. "The pair continued to strike the inmate while he was defenseless and in a protective posture. Schneider admitted that he attempted to bite off the inmate’s ear and continued to strike the inmate until correctional staff intervened."
Two weeks later, the pair assaulted another inmate.
"In that attack, the pair punched, kicked and stomped on the inmate’s body and head multiple times, causing serious injuries and loss of consciousness," the release states. "Gaunt and Schneider continued to strike the inmate while he was defenseless. Gaunt and Schneider admitted in their plea agreements that neither of the victims provoked the attacks in any way."
The new sentences for both Schneider and Gaunt will start after their current ones are complete.
Schneider was sentenced in April 2017 to 28 years in prison for violenting assaulting a man because he was gay, leading to the man's death in Idaho.
Meanwhile, Gaunt was sentenced in November 2014 to 12.5 years in prison for robbing banks in Center Point, Iowa, as well as in Minnesota and Virginia.