THOMSON, Ill. -- Two inmates of the Thomson federal prison recently were given more than one decade each of additional prison time for a pair of severe, unprovoked attacks on other inmates. 

George R. Gaunt, 34, was sentenced to an additional 14 years in prison, while Kelly B. Schneider, 29, was sentenced to another 12.5 years after both previously pleaded guilty to assault. There is no parole in the federal system.

