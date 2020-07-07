Dubuque City Council members will wait until at least 2022 to ask residents to vote on a massive expansion of Five Flags Center.
Meanwhile, city officials will discuss in the coming weeks how best to fill a now-vacant council seat, with Brett Shaw officially resigning his First Ward seat today.
Council members voted, 5-2, on Monday night to postpone the Five Flags referendum to an undetermined date and table the issue until January 2022.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommended the delay, citing a projected $11.9 million revenue shortfall for this fiscal year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “that could lead to service cuts and employee layoffs.”
“Last year when we talked about this, it was a reach, but it was a reach we could accommodate,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “We could afford it ... if that was the will of the people. Right now, that would be a terribly irresponsible act ... when we’re not sure about our essential public safety services as we struggle through the fiscal realities of COVID.”
FIVE FLAGS
Plans had called for voters to be asked this September to approve the city borrowing up to $74.3 million to demolish the current, four-decade-old facility and construct a new Five Flags that stretched across West Fifth Street, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The historic Five Flags Theater would be renovated and preserved.
At least 60% of voters would have needed to back the measure for it to pass.
City Council members on Monday had the option to set a referendum date in 2021 or 2022. But they said doing so was no longer prudent given the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
Council Members Brett Shaw and David Resnick, however, urged their colleagues to pick a referendum date. The pair, who voted against the resolution, argued the city can no longer afford to continue to delay a decision on Five Flags’ future while continuing to spend about $900,000 per year to operate the complex.
Resnick advocated for a November 2021 referendum date.
“This question has swirled around for years,” he said. “(Citizens) get the gist of this. We need to let the citizens — the ones who pay the bills here — a chance to weigh in.”
Shaw suggested council members were “cherry picking” a date more favorable for passage.
“If we have significant doubts about its passage, that ... council should re-evaluate our endorsement,” Shaw said. “COVID, obviously, is an exceptional event, but ... (t)his is a 20-year financial commitment. And I would say that if we can’t live with the financial commitment in bad times, then it’s simply not a good decision.”
SHAW’S DEPARTURE
Monday was Shaw’s last Council meeting.
Shaw announced in May that he would resign effective today as he relocates to the Quad Cities for work.
Shaw started his term in January 2018 representing the city’s First Ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
His term expires at the end of 2021.
Council members could appoint someone to serve the remainder of Shaw’s term or call for a special election. Residents of the First Ward also could petition for a special election now or within 14 days after an appointment is made.
Council members have 60 days to make an appointment. If council members cannot agree on an appointment, then filling the seat automatically will go to a special election, according to state law.
Shaw said a few individuals have expressed interest in the seat but that he was not at liberty to share their names. He also said one resident had expressed interest in filing a petition for a special election.
Mayor Roy Buol said council members have not discussed how to fill the seat, but he plans to poll council members soon on their preference.
“We’re waiting until the seat is vacant ... to get the ball rolling,” Buol told the Telegraph Herald before Monday’s meeting. “The seat actually has to be vacant before you can have those discussions.”