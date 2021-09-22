Applications are being accepted for a grant program designed to support walkability in communities.

Community Change Grants from America Walks and Active People, Healthy Nation provide $1,500 to programs and projects that create the opportunity for walking a movement at the community level.

The number of grants awarded varies each year, depending upon available funds.

Information and applications are available online at https://bit.ly/3hSCgMZ.

The application deadline is Sept. 30.

