Applications are being accepted for a grant program designed to support walkability in communities.
Community Change Grants from America Walks and Active People, Healthy Nation provide $1,500 to programs and projects that create the opportunity for walking a movement at the community level.
The number of grants awarded varies each year, depending upon available funds.
Information and applications are available online at https://bit.ly/3hSCgMZ.
The application deadline is Sept. 30.
