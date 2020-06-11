Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA announced this week that it has agreed to acquire a Wisconsin-based bank’s branches in Arizona.
Heartland subsidiary Arizona Bank & Trust will acquire the four branches of Racine, Wis.-based Johnson Bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz., according to a press release.
It states that Johnson’s Arizona branches had deposits of about $362 million and loans of $186 million as of March 31.
The transaction requires the approval of state and federal regulators. It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.
When the transaction is complete, Arizona Bank & Trust will have approximately $1.2 billion in assets and 10 branch locations.
Dubuque-headquartered Heartland will have total assets of more than $15 billion with 144 bank locations operating in 12 states, including Dubuque Bank & Trust.