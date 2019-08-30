DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Two people were injured in a crash last week in Dickeyville.
Kelly A. Recker, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, while David J. Vosberg, 36, of Dickeyville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to a press release issued this week by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the intersection of Main and St. Ann streets in Dickeyville. The release states that Vosberg was northbound on Main when he turned in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Recker.
Vosberg was cited with failure to yield the right of way.