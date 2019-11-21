An interim president has been named for a Dubuque seminary while officials search for their next leader.
Kristine Stache, vice president for administration at Wartburg Theological Seminary, will start as interim president on Jan. 1, school leaders announced recently.
Stache will lead Wartburg as officials seek a replacement for the Rev. Louise Johnson, who last month announced she would resign Dec. 31 to take a job at a Texas-based leadership organization. She has served as president since 2015.
Stache is also an associate professor at the seminary and has held a variety of positions on campus while serving as a faculty member for almost 13 years.