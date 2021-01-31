COLESBURG, Iowa – Authorities say a man driving a stolen truck led a deputy on a pursuit last month in Clayton County.
Joshua M. Faust, 37, of Colesburg, Iowa, was arrested on Jan. 8, on a warrant charging eluding, second-degree theft, violation of a no-contact order, driving while suspended and interference with official acts, according to court documents.
Documents state that a Clayton County Sheriff’s Department Deputy spotted Faust sitting in a pickup truck partially in the roadway partially in the driveway of Jacqueline Lietz, who had a no-contact order against Faust, at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 4, in the 35000 block of Laser Road in Clayton County.
The truck began driving toward the deputy as the squad car approached. The deputy ordered Faust out of the vehicle because of a suspended driver’s license. Faust refused and fled in the vehicle, according to documents.
Faust led the deputy on pursuit for several miles. The vehicle entered a field drive in the 37000 block of Skip Level Road. Faust fled on foot.