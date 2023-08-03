On Wednesday, Becca Weber, manager of Just for You, was preparing for a busy upcoming weekend at the Dyersville clothing and décor boutique.
“Our weekends are always busy, but I feel like this weekend is going to be even more busy, because now that August has hit, people are starting to come and shop for some new clothing items and prepare for the new school year,” she said.
Customers will have an additional incentive to peruse the shelves at Just for You and many other local stores over the next few days, as Iowa’s annual sales tax-free holiday will take place Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.
On those dates, sales tax will not be charged on most types of clothing or footwear purchases that cost less than $100, although there are exceptions such as jewelry and sporting equipment. Online or mail-order purchases are also eligible, as long as they are ordered and paid for during the exemption period — even if they are delivered after the two-day event concludes.
Iowa’s state sales tax is 6%.
Weber said she expects to sell a lot of school-related apparel this weekend, including customized, in-house printed spirit wear for local schools like Beckman Catholic High School, Western Dubuque Community School District and Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District.
“(The sales tax holiday) offers a great opportunity for us to sell some more clothing items, get our name out there and our product out there,” Weber said.
The first statewide sales tax holiday was instituted in New York in 1997, in response to retailers’ concerns that they were losing customers to nearby states that did not tax clothing sales. Iowa held its first sales tax holiday in 2000.
According to the nonprofit Federation of Tax Administrators, a total of 18 states have held or will hold sales tax holidays this year. Eligible items range from clothing and school supplies to hunting gear and — in states including Alabama, Florida and Texas — disaster preparedness items such as generators.
Neither Illinois nor Wisconsin are among the states offering sales tax holidays this year.
Marissa Hoffmann, owner of The Midwest Girl in Dubuque, said stores like hers often gain customers who cross the Mississippi River to take advantage of tax-free sales, as well as new customers in general.
“I think (the sales tax holiday) brings in some new customers that maybe have been waiting to purchase something for awhile, and it gives them that extra push to make the first purchase,” she said. “We definitely get our regular customers, but it’s a really fun opportunity to get some new faces as well.”
Hoffmann said The Midwest Girl is hosting a virtual warehouse sale for orders made on the company’s website, which began Wednesday and runs through Friday, overlapping with the start of the sales tax holiday.
“It’s definitely a good traffic time,” she said. “I think it puts people in the mindset of getting back into a fall routine and wanting to get some fresh new clothes for their fall wardrobe. There’s a fun little buzz in the air.”
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System found that sales tax holidays were associated with large increases in purchase volume. But depending on the type of products included, that increase didn’t necessarily lead to a revenue bump for businesses, because many consumers simply shifted when they spent and didn’t spend more overall.
However, stores who plan in advance can set inventory and pricing to maximize the returns they receive from a tax-free weekend.
Donna Weber, who owns Classy & Chic Boutique in Dubuque, said she and her staff restocked the entire store in preparation for the weekend, when she expects to see plenty of shoppers of all ages.
“It’s a busy weekend, so that’s why we really stock our store for all the new arrivals and all the latest trends so that we have a little bit of everything,” she said. “Both kids and adults are looking and taking advantage of the tax free weekend.”
At Dirt Road Darlings Boutique in Dubuque, owner Tracy Gloeckner said she always makes sure to pair the sales tax holiday weekend with her own summer clearance sales and incentives for customers.
The store focuses on women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, meaning that it won’t see an influx of families shopping for back-to-school clothes like some other local proprietors will, but Gloeckner said the weekend will still be a busy one.
“The new fall arrivals are also moving pretty quickly, and we get a new shipment every week,” she said. “The fall products can be a bigger draw than the summer sales sometimes ... but any event that gets people out shopping is a benefit to all of us.”