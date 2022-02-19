A pair of scrappy, creative types with a vision for bringing art to the masses in innovative ways launched Voices from the Warehouse in 2005.
The monthlong exhibition that took place in Dubuque’s Millwork District would be held for the next 10 years and attract artists and art enthusiasts from throughout the country.
Then, in 2016, Voices Productions shuttered its warehouse gallery space and took it to the streets with a collection of murals that continues to be populated each year.
Both efforts have set the stage for Gene Tully and Sam Mulgrew’s next artistic venture: a 6,000-square-foot, two-story gallery and adjoining maker space, complete with a 3,000-square-foot courtyard and sculpture garden on Central Avenue.
It’s a location that, until recently, lacked a major artistic presence. But Tully and Mulgrew believe that through a more prominent mainstay of Voices Productions, that will change.
“This wasn’t something we had planned, but the opportunity presented itself, and there is a lot of interest and movement happening in this neighborhood — particularly between 14th and 18th streets,” Mulgrew said. “This will be our home and a beautiful addition to that. It’s a great space that will present work very well and will welcome in a creative class of people but also those who might not have had as much access to art.”
Upon the closure of Diamond Vogel Paint Store at 1585 Central Ave., Tully and Mulgrew took an interest in the building, purchasing it for $130,000 a year ago.
In May, a live mural painting and 80th birthday party in honor of musician Bob Dylan took place outdoors to celebrate the new space and to get acquainted with neighbors.
Deconstruction indoors started in March, with construction getting underway just after the new year. The two estimate that rehabbing the building, including making it accessible and bringing elements up to code, will cost about $200,000 or more.
“It feels like it has taken a long time,” Tully said. “But a lot has needed to happen in terms of planning and funding.”
While Tully and Mulgrew have paid for much of the project, the State of Iowa also awarded Voices Productions a $100,000 matching challenge grant. The nonprofit organization has raised about $75,000 of the funds necessary to receive the match.
“It has been very gratifying to see the support that people have for this project and their recognition in the investment,” Tully said.
The goal is to complete construction and get programming for the gallery underway for a grand opening in mid- to late fall.
“It’s a big investment and an ambitious project,” Mulgrew said. “And we’re fully aware that we might be spending what we’ll never recoup. But it’s also an opportunity to bring art to an area that has been underserved and to create a necessary outlet for emerging young artists.”
The lower-level gallery will be curated by what Tully deemed a disciplined display of artwork created by high-caliber, established artists from across the region and beyond. The upper-level gallery will be dedicated to the work of emerging artists and those who might not have had opportunities to have their work displayed elsewhere.
For devotees of Dubuque’s art scene, it’s reminiscent of Rocco Buda Art Gallery, a now-defunct space once located at 434 Loras Blvd. that housed a similar array of artwork — and where a young Tully broke into the local art scene with his metal work.
“I’m always thankful for what Rocco Buda did for me and the ways I was supported and encouraged by that gallery,” Tully said. “I think that’s why I feel like it’s important for me to give back.”
While Tully and Mulgrew have made their mark on the area’s art scene, the two consider themselves art activists.
That’s why the new space will include a bar and mezzanine seating area for patrons to gather and discuss the work by which they’re surrounded.
The maker space will offer a creative ground for artists-in-residence, as well as education and outreach.
Tully said the space also will be open to performance art, including poetry slams, painting demonstrations, music and theater.
“Gene and I always said what we wanted was a clubhouse. This is our clubhouse,” Mulgrew said. “The goal with Voices was to offer a space for more experimental forms of art that might not be seen in other gallery settings. A lot of people might have thought that we’ve been silent since our doors closed in the Millwork District, but we’ve been in your streets and alleyways. This is just one more way for artists to create, to have their voices heard and to bring that unique energy out to better the community.”