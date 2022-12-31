Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Kaimel M. Anderson
A Dubuque felon accused of pointing a gun at a woman was sentenced recently to five years in prison.
Kaimel M. Anderson, 29, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anderson was given credit for time already served in jail toward his prison sentence, according to the order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that Brianna L. Heffner, 22, of Dubuque, called police on Oct. 15 to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets.
Police used traffic camera footage to track Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket, documents state.
Documents state that Anderson has a prior felony conviction from 2019 in California.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.