WINTERSET, Iowa – A fugitive arrested nearly two years ago in Dubuque has been found guilty of murder in Madison County.
Jerome B. Moyer III, 27, of Norwalk, Iowa, was found guilty Monday of the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Rosanna M. Otto, 23, by a Madison County jury, according to online court documents.
A press release states that authorities responded to a residence in Winterset, southwest of Des Moines, after receiving a 911 call at about 11:10 p.m. May 27, 2019, about a woman who was unresponsive. Police found Otto, 23, dead from “an apparent gunshot wound” inside the home.
Dubuque police stopped Moyer at about 4:10 a.m. May 28, 2019, on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
Moyer faces life in prison following his conviction.