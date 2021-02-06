PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A drug dealer was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison for distributing meth in a case that got its start in Prairie du Chien.
Lucas Carpenter, 36, of La Crosse, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to the charge in October, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
A press release states that Carpenter supplied meth to an associate, who in November 2019 agreed to sell 57 grams of it to a law enforcement informant for $1,700 in La Crosse. Carpenter was in the area when the sale happened, and law enforcement officers stopped him, searched his car and found 13 grams of meth.
The charge resulted from an investigation by the Prairie du Chien Police Department and West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, according to the release.
Prairie du Chien Lt. Casey Cox told the Telegraph Herald that the investigation started with a methamphetamine-related arrest in town, which traced back to Carpenter as the supplier.