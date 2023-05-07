A Dubuque sex offender has been sentenced to five years in prison for living with a child, despite being prohibited from doing so.
Tobey J. Hines, 38, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ordered the sentence.
An additional charge of sex offender registration violation and a related charge of child endangerment were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that Hines reported to authorities on Aug. 23 that he was living with Christina A. Roberts, 36, of Dubuque, and that Roberts’ then-5-year-old was living with her grandmother.
The child’s grandmother told authorities that the child was not living with her, documents state, and Roberts eventually admitted that the child was living with her and Hines. Roberts knew Hines is a registered sex offender.
Roberts previously was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment related to the incident.
After Roberts admitted the child was living with her and Hines, Hines reported to authorities in September that he moved.
However, an Iowa Department of Human Services investigator received a tip later in the month that Hines still lived with Roberts and the child. Interviewed at school, the child reported living with Roberts and Hines and that the two had gotten married.
Hines, then 19, was convicted in Dubuque County in 2004 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse of a girl age 14 to 17.