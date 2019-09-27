POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi Brewing Co. was visited by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Deputy Secretary Tricia Braun on Thursday as part of efforts to highlight the economic contributions of craft beer in the state.
Braun, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes visited a total of seven craft breweries across the state in celebration of Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day.
David Fritz, president of Potosi Foundation, said the brewery and its associated museum and restaurant are “vitally important” to the development of Potosi. They employ about 65 people.