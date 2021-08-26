Sorry, an error occurred.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Fire Department, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, will host a community event this weekend featuring food, music and more.
Smoke on the Water will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to midnight at the intersection of Riverview and Court streets in Bellevue.
The event will include water application drills beginning at 11 a.m., and food and beverages will be available throughout the day. At 5 p.m., judging will be held for the Firefighter BBQ Cookoff.
The evening will conclude with live music from the Matt McPherson Band and Standing Hampton.