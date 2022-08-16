COLESBURG, Iowa -- Authorities said a Delaware County broke into a Colesburg concession stand and elementary school, causing thousands of dollars in damage. 

Tanner D. Bailey, 30, of Colesburg, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of possession of burglar's tools, two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft. 

