COLESBURG, Iowa -- Authorities said a Delaware County broke into a Colesburg concession stand and elementary school, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Tanner D. Bailey, 30, of Colesburg, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of possession of burglar's tools, two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft.
Court documents state that Colesburg Community Development Group reported July 28 that its concession stand at the softball complex on Parkview Court had been broken into the night before. Two steel doors had been pried open with a pry bar, causing about $3,000 in damage.
Documents also state that on Aug. 2, Bailey "gained forcible entry" into Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary School, 409 East St., using a battery-operated grinder. Bailey stole more than $1,500 worth of items from the school, documents state.
Bailey also "damaged the school entry door, left the freezer door open and frozen food spoiled, and destroyed school cabinets," documents state. The total damage exceeded $1,500 but was less than $10,000, according to documents.
A search warrant was executed on Bailey's residence Aug. 4. Several of the items stolen from the school were found, as well as candy bars stolen from the concession stand, documents state. The battery-operated grinder and large pry bar believed to have been used on the concession stand doors also were found.