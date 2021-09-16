Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A Dubuque church will hold a free drive-thru food distribution event this Saturday, Sept. 18.
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, partnering with St. Stephen’s-River Bend Food Bank, will begin distributing food at 8:45 a.m. until supplies are exhausted at the church, 60 S. Algona Ave.
Recipients do not need to register in advance. Signs will direct participants to the drive-thru, where volunteers will load food into their vehicles.