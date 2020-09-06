HOPKINTON, Iowa — A Hopkinton man is scheduled to appear in court this week for allegedly attacking another man with a metal bar.
Donald W. Sly, 56, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with assault with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court in Manchester on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Court documents state that Ronald E. Herman, of Hopkinton, drove into the driveway of Sly’s residence at about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 22 and the two men got into an argument over a vehicle.
“Sly then retrieved a metal bar and struck Herman while he was sitting in his vehicle,” documents state. “Herman was struck several times, causing bruising to his abdomen and two lacerations to his left arm.”