PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A decades-long Platteville dance is going digital this year as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Friends of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will host the “No-Show” Miners Ball on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
The live broadcast will include a production and raffle drawing and can be accessed at www.bit.ly/2YKyNX9.
The event — which traditionally includes dancing, live music and silent auction — is the largest annual fundraiser for The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
The cost is $50. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museums, 405 E. Main St., until Friday, Sept. 4.
For more information, call 608-348-3301 or email museumdirector@platteville.org.